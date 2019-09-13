Iran taekwondoka advances to World Taekwondo Grand-Prix final

The competitions, in which 32 top world taekwondokas are present, began in Chiba, Japan on Friday morning.

In semi-final match, Hosseini defeated Brazilian rival 10-4 and booked the ticket for final stage.

He is slated to stand against UK fighter in final match.

He had earlier defeated Mexican, Spanish and Iranian taekwondokas.

Those who rank first, second and third will be paid 5, 3 and 1 thousand dollars, respectively, with 40, 24 and 14.4 points being, respectively added to their Olympics qualification ranking.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish