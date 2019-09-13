Official highlights importance neighboring bakery markets for Iran

Hossinzadeh, who was addressing the opening ceremony of the 12th International, Grain, Flour and Bakery Industry Exhibition in Tehran, said that this industry provides a proper ground for investment and exports.

Bread consumption in Iran is 125 kg per capita, twice the per capita consumption in Europe, he said.

The main part of bread being consumed in Europe is industrial bread while industrial bread accounts for just 8 to 9 percent of bread being consumed in Iran, he noted, adding that this can pave the way for a riskless investment in this area, promoting production, modifying the nutritional pattern, and creating further jobs.

Today some 160 units are producing industrial bread in Iran, Hossinzadeh said. He added that some 95 domestic and foreign companies have put their latest products on display in the exhibition.

The 12th International, Grain, Flour and Bakery Industry Exhibition will continue to work until Sep. 16.

