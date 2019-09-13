Sep 13, 2019, 2:26 PM
Iranian representatives in quarterfinals of World Taekwondo Grand-Prix

Tehran, Sep 13, IRNA – Mirhashem Hosseini and Soroush Ahmadi, two representatives of Iran in -68kg weight category of 2019 World Taekwondo Grand-Prix have advanced to the quarterfinals on the first day of the tournament on Friday.

The competitions, in which 32 top world taekwondokas are present, began in Chiba, Japan on Friday morning.  

Ahmadi defeated his Greek rival 5-2 in his first game of the tournament. As his Jordanian rival withdrew to face him in the Round of 16, Ahmadi directly advanced to the quarterfinals.

Hosseini, the other Iranian representative, defeated rivals from Mexico and Spain to advance to the quarterfinals.

Those who rank first, second and third will be paid 5, 3 and 1 thousand dollars respectively, with 40, 24 and 14.4 points being respectively added to their Olympics qualification ranking.

