Iranian cyclist earns 2 Asian medals

Karimian receive a bronze medal in team sprint field.
He also bagged a silver medal in 1km individual category.
The Track Asia cup 2019 was held with the attendance of 21 Asian states.
Hamedan, Sept 13, IRNA – Iranian cyclist Sina Karimian received two medals in Track Asia cup 2019 which was held in New Delhi, India.
