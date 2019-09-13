Sep 13, 2019, 10:10 AM
Iranian cyclist earns 2 Asian medals

Hamedan, Sept 13, IRNA – Iranian cyclist Sina Karimian received two medals in Track Asia cup 2019 which was held in New Delhi, India.             

Karimian receive a bronze medal in team sprint field.

He also bagged a silver medal in 1km individual category.

The Track Asia cup 2019 was held with the attendance of 21 Asian states.

