Sep 13, 2019, 9:43 AM
Iran's support for Palestine sincere, basic: Hamas member

Tehran, Sept 13, IRNA – A distinguished member of the Palestine Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said on Thursday that Islamic Republic of Iran's support for Palestine is sincere and based on principles.

He described the recent visit of a Hamas delegation to Tehran as strategic, unique and very significant.

He also highlighted the strategic relations between Hamas and Palestine resistance groups and other members of resistance axis, with Iran on top of the list.

A Hamas high-ranking delegation headed by vice chairman of political office visited Tehran on July 20 and met with a number of Iranian officials including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

