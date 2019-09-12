Iran's joining to Eurasia a big economic opportunity: Minister

Talking to IRNA while leaving for Yazd, he added that some 850 items in the big economic market are subject to tariff exemptions or discount.

Based on the agreement made earlier, Iran will join Eurasia as of late October, he said, noting that this will help promote exports and economic activities.

As a result of Iran's free trade with Eurasia Economic Union, Iran's exported goods to Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan will be subject to preferential tariff of zero.

