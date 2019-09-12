Sep 12, 2019, 11:49 PM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83473393
0 Persons

Iran's connection to Eurasia a big economic opportunity: Minister

Iran's connection to Eurasia a big economic opportunity: Minister

Yazd, Sept 12, IRNA – Energy Minister Reza Ardekanian said on Thursday Iran's joining to Eurasia is a valuable economic opportunity for the country which paves the way for entering a market of 200 million population.

Talking to IRNA while leaving for Yazd, he added that some 850 items in the big economic market are subject to tariff exemptions or discount.

Based on the agreement made earlier, Iran will join Eurasia as of late October, he said, noting that this will help promote exports and economic activities.

As a result of Iran's free trade with Eurasia Economic Union, Iran's exported goods to Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan will be subject to preferential tariff of zero.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 4 =