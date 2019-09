According Omani official news agency, the ministry added that Oman's coast guards rescued seven crews in a fishing boat which was in trouble due to a technical fault near eastern waters of the country.

The fishing boat had got stuck in southern Al-Akhshara Port in waters of eastern Oman.

The Interior Ministry also added that the crews are safe and sound and necessary services were provided to them.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish