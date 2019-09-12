General Baqeri, Shanghai military commander meet in Beijing

Upon arrival in Shanghai, he was welcomed by the city's high-ranking military officials.

During the meeting, Shanghai military region commander said that presence of General Baqeri will bring strategic fruits for the two countries.

Referring to ancient ties between the two countries, he said that Iran-China friendship is rooted in the history and is unbreakable.

Baqeri, for his part, expressed gratitude over his visit to China and meeting the country's top-ranking officials, and said that promoting relations is essential for strengthening friendship bonds between the two nations and countering unilateral extremism of the US promise-breaking regime.

Major General Baqeri, heading a high-ranking military delegation, arrived in China on Wednesday on a three-day visit to China at the official invitation of his Chinese counterpart.

