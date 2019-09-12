Uganda opposes US anti-Iran sanctions

Conveying his greeting to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Yoweri Museveni expressed Uganda's determination for developing cooperation with Iran in various fields.

He also hailed Iranian president trip to Uganda and Africa.

Meanwhile, Iranian Ambassador to Uganda Morteza Mortazavi said if a country does not accept ideologies of another country, it is not allowed to impose economic pressures and bullying sanctions on that country.

But it should let other states to present their ideas, he added.

Experience shows that any country which has had wrong belief has been defeated, he noted.

Iranian envoy also emphasized the importance of efforts taken by Iran and Uganda for promoting economic cooperation.

He welcomed Iranian companies’ presence for investing and implementing engineering and technical projects in Uganda, especially in agricultural, science and technology, knowledge-based products, road and construction, electricity, oil and gas fields.

Referring to regional and international developments, Mortazavi presented Iran's measures in fighting terrorism, maintaining security, peace and stability in the region.

He also underscored the importance vigilance and confrontation against tensions which is US lack of commitment, bullying and provocative measures and imposing extraterritorial and cruel sanctions.

