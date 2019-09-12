Iran, China to witness profound development of defense, military ties, top general says

"During the meeting with the high-ranking Chinese military officials, we discussed useful issues, including ways to organize Iran-China joint technical and industrial commission," Major General Baqeri told reporters after holding talks with senior Chinese military officials.

The chief of staff of Iran's Armed Forces said that the commission which will be held in Beijing in the near future with the participation of officials from both countries will focus on various issues in different fields of research, production and joint work on different products.

Major General Baqeri also pointed to another issue to be discussed by the joint military commission of the two countries, and said the commission, which will be attended by representatives of the two countries in Tehran in the near future, will discuss issues such as educational and training topics, further exchange of professors and university students, and the participation of a Chinese fleet in the joint trilateral naval drills by Iran, China and Russia in the Sea of Oman.

He noted that it was also scheduled that valuable experiences that Iran's military forces have had in naval battles in defending the country in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman or in the fight against terrorists in Syria and Iraq to be shared with the Chinese university students.

Major General Baqeri also noted that the Chinese side is also slated to share its valuable experiences with Iranian students, and said, "The two countries' armed forces discussed different issues and made a lot of agreements and it was agreed that different working groups to work on these issues in detail."

He also pointed to his visit to the China’s National Defense University in Beijing, and said that the strategies and stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran on security of different regions and strategic defense topics were elaborated for students of the university and it was agreed that the two sides would cooperate on sharing experiences and exchanging university students and professors.

Major General Baqeri elaborated on his visit to Shanghai, and said he will visit a naval base and headquarters of maintaining the security of the South Sea.

"The goal of the visit is to develop military cooperation, and peace and stability in the region," he added.

Major General Baqeri, heading a high-ranking military delegation, arrived in China on Wednesday on a three-day visit to China at the official invitation of his Chinese counterpart.

