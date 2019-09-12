Spox dismisses Arab Quartet Committee’s anti-Iran allegations

Mousavi said on Thursday that repeating the allegations agsinst Iran's eternal sovereignty over the three strategic islands of the Persian Gulf (Bumusa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb) by certain Arab states is a sign of lack of ability to realize the facts of the world and the region.

Iran is sorry that instead of relying on the power of the Persian Gulf states, some countries welcome the presence of some foreign powers by baseless claims about security of navigation in the region and by confessing their own weakness, said Abbas Mousavi in reaction to the Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee in Cairo.

Mousavi rejected the repetitive claims mentioned in the statement of the twelfth Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee in Cairo, and added that the useless attempts of some certain Arab countries is actually insistence on continuing their past political mistake.

He added that insisting on past mistakes, while the region needs rationality and realism, will have no fruits except increasing problems in the region.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish