Sep 12, 2019, 12:46 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 83472903
0 Persons

IRGC Cmdr says Iran bigger than sanctions, limitations

IRGC Cmdr says Iran bigger than sanctions, limitations

Tehran, Sept 12, IRNA – The Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major-General Hossein Salaami said on Thursday that the Iranian nation has already proven that it is stronger than sanctions and problems and will never kneel because of even the harshest conditions and toughest problems.

We have tough enemies, but we will hopefully defeat them and continue the path of the Islamic Revolution, said Major-General Salaami in a flood-stricken village in Golestan Province, northern Iran, in a ceremony to give 2,860 rebuilt or repaired houses to their owners.  

In early spring this year, two million people were affected by floods occurring in different parts of Iran.

Iran will never ever yield to the will of the enemy. We are powerful and Islam has granted us freedom and progress, he said.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish    

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 2 =