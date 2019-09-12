IRGC Cmdr says Iran bigger than sanctions, limitations

We have tough enemies, but we will hopefully defeat them and continue the path of the Islamic Revolution, said Major-General Salaami in a flood-stricken village in Golestan Province, northern Iran, in a ceremony to give 2,860 rebuilt or repaired houses to their owners.

In early spring this year, two million people were affected by floods occurring in different parts of Iran.

Iran will never ever yield to the will of the enemy. We are powerful and Islam has granted us freedom and progress, he said.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish