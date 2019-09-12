Iranian MP says sacking Bolton "clear defeat of US unilateralism"

Trump should know that bullying is bound to be defeated, Allaeddin Boroujerdi told IRNA on Wednesday.

Boroujerdi said that the anti-Iran team President Trump assembled around him obeyed Tel Aviv's policies and took up a path of clashes with Iran.

Saying that the only achievement of the anti-Iran policies of the White House was the numerous political and even military defeats in the region, he added that removing Bolton can be regarded as auspicious.

The move can be regarded as a tangible change in the policies of Trump about Iran, he said, adding that the move shows that Trump's policies of intimidation and belligerence won't work especially for Iran.

Iran is a powerful country and will not spare efforts to fight the bullying countries. It will also wisely counter the oppressive policies in the region, he added.

Trump wrote in a tweet on Tuesday, "I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore…"

