Iran condemns Netanyahu election pledge to annex parts of West Bank

He added that certain Arab states claiming the leadership of the Arab world and who are busy with other issues like their military aggression against Yemen and their warming up ties with the Zionist regime of Israel had provided the Tel Aviv regime with an opportunity to disclose its evil intentions.

"Netanyahu is seeking to stay in power and continue with aggression one day by leveling charges against Iran and declaring evil intentions to annex parts of Palestine another day," he said.

"Islamic Republic of Iran will support any collective move to block continued expansionist policies of the occupying regime," he said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel said Tuesday that he would move swiftly to annex nearly a third of the occupied West Bank if voters returned him to power in the election next week.

