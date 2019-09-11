Changes in US governing body have no impact on Iran's perception

Admiral Ali Shamkhani noted on Wednesday that the historic and deep-rooted hostility of the US government against the Iranian nation is beyond the role played by some officials. As both Obama and Trump that were apparently different governments pursued a similar policy of sanctioning the Iranian nation.

In regard to the ouster of the US National Security Adviser John Bolton, the high ranking official went on to say that Bolton was a salaried and a devoted agent of the terrorist organization Mujahideen Khalq Organization (MKO) in the White House, and his ouster as White House National Security Adviser should certainly be considered as the US political and moral bankruptcy in the face of the Iranian nation.

The secretary of the Supreme National Security Council noted that the promise he made based on his stupidity and the illusion that the Islamic Revolution would not reach the age of forty was recorded in his political career and the US government as a document of blind bias.

Shamkhani went on to say that Bolton's humiliating expulsion from the White House not only led him to the dustbin of history, but also made MKO's plot to fail against the Iranian nation.

Head of SNSC reiterated that enemies of the Iranian nation should not forget that the unprecedented expansion of the Islamic Republic of Iran's regional power and the downing of the modern American UAVs in the Persian Gulf have been occurred during the period of Bolton's constant attacks and threats were in themselves a very clear sign that Iran's strategic policies are not affected by the hostile approaches of people like Bolton.

The Supreme National Security Council secretary said that firing or installing of officials within the US administration had no effect on changing Iran's view of Washington's hostile intentions, and the criterion for the Islamic Republic to evaluate its real policy and performance is their adherence to international obligations and the removal of cruel and illegal sanctions against the Iranian people.

He added that the use of iron hand in a velvet glove has lost its function for many years, and today's situation in Iran, which is the result of a continued "active resistance strategy”, shows that the American will can no longer overshadow the interests of the Iranian nation.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish