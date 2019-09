He added that biotechnology accounts for 50 percent of Iran's science-based companies' revenue and 60 percent of Iran's science-based export.

Ghanei underlined that Russia, Iraq, Syria, Pakistan, Malaysia along with Turkey are top customers of Iranian biopharmaceutical products.

Ghanei went on to say that Iran is not only independent in fulfilling local demands on biopharmaceutical medicines, but it also exports the products.

7129**2050

