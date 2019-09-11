Using capacity of religions for unity among Muslims vital

While explaining the goals and missions of the University of Islamic Denominations on Wednesday, Mohammed Hossein Mokhtari particularly emphasized on the fight against extremist ideas.

Calling as effective the "Sharia and Legislative Conference" held by the Ideological Council at the University of Islamic Denominations, the official noted that the University is ready to share its scientific experiences with the Ideological Council of Pakistan.

Mokhtari, who has traveled to Pakistan to meet with Pakistani scientific, academic and religious centers, on the first day of his visit, held separate meetings with the Iranian ambassador and cultural attaché to Islamabad, as well as Professor Qiblah Sadegh Ayaz, chairman of the Pakistan Islamic Ideology Council and members.

Qibla Ayaz expressed his satisfaction with this visit and praised the activities of the University of Islamic Denominations, stating that the research department of Islamic Ideology Council is a center that looks at and examines every issue from the perspective of all religions and the University of Islamic Denominations can help in this respect.

The two sides emphasized holding joint scientific meetings, study opportunities, joint conferences and research, and using the experiences of the two countries in the legislative debate as the two countries enjoy the capacity of all religions.

Last year, a joint Iran-Pakistan conference on "Islamic Sharia and Legislation in the Modern World" was held at the presence of its chairman and members and was hosted by the University of Islamic Denominations in Tehran.

The Council of Islamic Ideology of Pakistan is a legal and official body that oversees the drafting and adoption of laws in its parliaments in accordance with the Qur'an and Sunnah.

Iranian ambassador to Pakistan welcomes Iranian academic cooperation with scientific and religious centers of Pakistan.

