Russian customs announces Iran-Russia trade balance up by 24%

According to the Russian Office, the balance reached $ 1.33 billion during January-June period.

Iran and Russia have not cooperated in economy area enormously due to the fact that both sides' economies are based on oil and gas.

However, two countries' relations have been constructive in politics, security and military fields.

Although the officials of Iran and Russia have been attempting to promoting trade ties, the countries' private sectors have not cooperated closely.

