Gov't agrees on women's presence at stadiums

Tehran, Sept 11, IRNA – Iran's Vice-President for Legal Affairs Laiya Joneidi stated on Wednesday that women's presence at stadiums is authorized, adding the government supports this issue.

She told reporters on the sidelines of cabinet session, noting the government has created the needed conditions regarding the issue so far and will do the same in the future.

The official underlined that the Government is determined to cooperate with Senior Iranian clerics to resolve the issue.

She reiterated that principle in Islamic law system as well as Iranian law system is based on authorization not prohibition; if an act is not prohibited according to the constitution, then it is authorized.

Earlier, Deputy Head of Women Football Federation Leila Sofizadeh had said that women's presence at football stadiums give cultural, social and moral spirit to them.

