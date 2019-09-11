Facts underpinning 9/11 attacks captivate to Trump-Saudi ties

In an exclusive interview with IRNA and talking about the ongoing dispute between the families of 9/11 victims and the US judiciary officials over the publication of the names of Saudi officials accused of the attacks, Gerald Horn said that the Saudis are a major customer of American weapons as weapons manufacturing producing companies are gaining huge wealth in this regard. Trump looks at everything from his business perspective.

It is clear that his intention is not to clarify all aspects of the 9/11 attacks, he stated. God knows what is going on between Trump and the Saudis.

Asked about Trump’s stance during the presidential elections which had blamed Saudi Arabia on 9/11, how has he become Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's close friend now? The professor underlined that this is Trump's way; he first attacks heavily and then changes his tone to get concessions. Trump also considers Saudi Arabia important for pressure on Iran. Saudi Arabia and Israel are two pillars of pressure on Iran.

Horn described the US occupation of Afghanistan as one of the catastrophic consequences of the US policies and the 9/11 attacks and predicted that the US would remain in the swamp of Afghanistan for a long time.

In fact, the intervention in Afghanistan started in 1978, the analyst said. Zbigniew Brzezinski, the national security adviser to then US President Jimmy Carter wanted to turn Afghanistan into a Vietnam for Moscow.

In another part of the interview, Professor at the Faculty of American and African History Studies at the University of Houston highlighted that the United States intervened on this basis. In response, the Soviet Union acted to strengthen the Communists in Afghanistan. This led to a war in Afghanistan, part of which was religious extremists backed by the United States.

In the following years, these forces grew in Afghanistan, and from there the planning of the 9/11 attacks began, Horn said. Thus, contrary to the narrative that is often cited, the intervention and war in Afghanistan did not begin in October 2001, but had much deeper roots.

Failure of Talks with Taliban

Asked how he sees the prospect of withdrawal from Afghanistan for the United States, the professor stated that there would be no US withdrawal from Afghanistan in the near future. This war could be much longer for America. 70 years after World War II, the US still has military bases in Europe.

The professor of history at the University of Houston pointed to the failure of White House and Taliban talks, and said Trump's approach to talks with the Taliban was questionable from the onset because the Taliban had carried out attacks and bombings during the talks.

Horn said that Trump wanted to take a photo with Taliban leaders and exploit it inside as the trump card.

He went on to say there was strong opposition within the Trump administration to the talks, including that of Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, former Vice President Dick Cheney's daughter who had strongly opposed the meeting in Camp David.

The US professor noted that Liz Cheney had said that it was in this area that his father laid out the plan to attack Afghanistan. Laying out red carpet for the Taliban in the same area is their triumphant return to the field.

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he had himself proposed to negotiate with the Taliban and that it was his own decision to cancel the talks.

He also explained the reason for the planned visit in the Camp David, where important international meetings and decisions were made at the venue, and that is why I wanted these important talks to take place here.

However, Trump acknowledged the defeat, saying that he believes negotiations with the Taliban are dead.

