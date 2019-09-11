Top Comdr terms as important reinforcing Iran-China ties

Baqeri who is in China upon the official invitation of Li Zuocheng, Chief of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission, said Iran attaches importance to maintaining relations in all aspects with China.

Both sides have long-term military relations, he said, expressing hope for the current trip to be a turning point for reinforcing ties.

Expressing congratulations on the 70th anniversary of China establishment, Baqeri said Iran and China have not only preserved their relations, but have always tried to boost them.

Elsewhere in his remarks Iranian commander invited his Chinese counterpart to visit Iran.

Meanwhile, Zuocheng described Baqeri as an influential figure in Iran, saying the current trip will reinforce Iran-China strategies and is to boost bilateral cooperation level.

He went on to say that Baqeri's trip will take Tehran-Beijing relations into a new era.

Heading a high-profile military delegation, Baqeri arrived in China on Wednesday morning to discuss regional developments.

During his stay, Baqeri is to hold meeting with China's high-ranking military officials.

Reviewing regional developments, reinforcing military relations and developing cooperation are on the agenda of his visit.

Iranian commander is also supposed to visit China's industrial centers, to deliver speech for scientific and military elites in China National Defense University and establishing Iran-China joint military commission.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish