Bolton kicked out of "Team B"

John Bolton is a familiar name for Iranians formerly associated with the Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group, but mostly reiterated in the domestic media since last year after US President Donald Trump selected him as his national security adviser.

Bolton is a low-profile politician who, during his long career in the American political space, the highest-ranking position he was appointed to, was the position of ambassador of the United States to the United Nations, which he achieved through his hostility to international organizations at the darkest era in American relations with the organization; of course with a lot of controversy.

After the US military invasion of Iraq, Bolton was nominated by former US President George W Bush as US ambassador to the United Nations to the US Senate, but faced strong opposition from Democrats and never won the Senate's vote of confidence. Eventually, Bush, during the US Congress' recess, signed Bolton's mandate without congressional approval.

But the current US President, selected Bolton as his national security adviser as he sought to prove his animosity against Iran, realizing a dream for Bolton which many American politicians noted that he is not deserved to take the post.

Bolton has been publicly advocating the policy of military attack and bombing of Iran for many years, and when he was appointed the national security adviser to the White House in April 2018, many expressed concerns he may persuade Trump to start a war.

But it is as if his extravagance in war policy and the one-dimensional military look at power and foreign policy has even raised the voice of his White House associates such as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Trump.

In June of this year, CNN quoted a number of sources in the White House as saying that Bolton's extremist style in imposing his warmongering views, has made Pompeo fearful of Bolton's disrespect on his powers.

Bolton and Pompeo's competition for influence over a range of issues, including Iran, North Korea and Venezuela, had created tensions among these White House officials, and it was said that Bolton's method had raised concerns that he had gone beyond the role of national security adviser to the Secretary of State's powers.

An informed source told CNN that in the Trump administration, it seems that Bolton is acting as secretary of state and appears on some very sensitive issues on Twitter very noisy.

It has also been suggested that since his appointment, Bolton has preferred to hold brief and informal meetings with Trump and US National Security Council officials rather than coordinate with various agencies involved in national security to prevent Trump from knowing opposing views and promoting the role of national security adviser from informing the president to decision-making.

CNN once again reported this week that earlier divisions between Pompeo and Bolton have intensified, with some sources saying the two Trump administration officials rarely speak outside official meetings, as they have not spoken to each other for several weeks. For this reason, coordination of key issues between the White House and the State Department has been delegated to low-level staff.

The report also added that there has also been a split between Bolton and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and that he has been struggling with Bolton in recent months because of intellectual and ideological differences.

Mulvaney even added a national security expert to his team and promoted him to the president's assistant, allowing him to have a hand in national security without referring to Bolton. There were also reports that Trump himself was unhappy with Bolton's media behavior. NBC announced in a report that Trump is angry that Bolton is machinating in the media as if he is deciding on Venezuela and Iran cases.

The NBC also quoted some sources in the White House as saying that Bolton's behavior had frustrated Trump so much that he repeatedly called Herbert R. McMaster his former National Security Adviser and expressed his disappointment. Trump has also asked McMaster's advice, on various occasions, for appointment some security posts by bypassing Bolton.

The Washington Post also reported this week that while senior presidential aides were preparing to attend a meeting on the future of Afghanistan earlier this month, a top official was not on the top of the list of invitations: National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Bolton's exit from the White House has destroyed one of the pillars of "Team B" that Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has always talked about in his role in creating insecurity in the world.

Zarif is referring to Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed as "Team B" as trying to influence Trump's foreign policy and drag the US into war with Iran.

Iran's FM unveiled various plans and plots of the team, revealing their role in instability and war in different parts of the world. Bolton's departure from Team B showed that in a world where there is no longer any room for new wars, the world has no patience and opportunity for warmongers, and one by one the world will witness their fall.

