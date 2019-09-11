Pakistan decides to launch electric cars

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also called an important meeting about the electric cars project which will be attended by Chief Ministers of all the four provinces.

During the meeting installation of electric cars manufacturing units and their exports would be discussed.

It is pertinent to mention that the purpose of the project is to overcome the growing problem of smog in the country. According to reports, all car manufacturers in Pakistan would shift half of their production towards electric cars by the year 2022.

Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan while chairing the first meeting of the Committee on Climate Change was presented a comprehensive and detailed briefing on researches made on environment friendly impacts and economic benefits of electric cars.

Many countries in the world, including India and the UK, would manufacture 30 percent of the electric cars by the year 2022.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam had said there are four major benefits of electric cars: the import of oil will be reduced and the country will be able to save US$2 billion in terms of oil expenses, eco-friendly technology to reduce vehicular emissions to a reasonable level, opportunity to become electric car exporter like China which is a leader in this market, it can help generate green economy.

