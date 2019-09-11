Russian official says US aims to damage Iran-IAEA coop

He made the remarks in a meeting of the the IAEA Board of Governors, adding that the US is trying to stimulate Iran in violating its commitments to justify the US military plot which is destructive to the region.

Imposing oil sanctions against Iran on the pretext of baseless reasons has escalated the tensions in the Persian Gulf and has had negative impacts on international security system, Ulyanov underscored.

He called on the US to reconsider its policies concerning Iran and remove the constraints regarding the Iran's oil sale.

Ulyanov noted that many countries have expressed concern over Iran's recent steps and almost all has lamented about the US withdrawal from the JCPOA and disagreed with re-imposing sanctions on the country.

The Russian envoy reiterated that the US has isolated itself in reacting to the JCPOA in the International community.

