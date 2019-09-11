Zarif calls for eradicating war, warmonger, pressure

"As the world—minus 3 or 2 panicked cohorts—was breathing a sigh of relief over ouster of #B_Team's henchman in the White House, Pompeo & Mnuchin declared further escalation of #EconomicTerrorism against Iran," Zarif tweeted on Wednesday.

"Thirst for war—maximum pressure—should go with the warmonger-in-chief," he added.

US President Donald Trump announced that he had fired his national security advisor, citing strong disagreements over several foreign policy issues, including Iran.

John Bolton, a US foreign policy hawk with close personal and official ties with the terrorist organization Mujahedin e Khalq (MEK/MKO), based in Albania, had long favored a regime change in Iran.

This is while, the United States on Tuesday announced sanctions on the Palestinian group Hamas and Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

The sanctions mean any property the targets may have in the United States would be blocked and the US persons would generally be prohibited from having business dealings with them.

Meanwhile, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi described ousting US National Security Advisor John R. Bolton as an internal issue, saying that the US needs to lift "Economic Terrorism" against Iranians, prerequisite to negotiations.

Commenting on the effect of ousting Bolton whether or not a setback to the White House hawks and the extremist approach, Iranian diplomat said it is too early to judge.

The fact that Bolton was famous for being a hardliner has been explicitly mentioned by President Trump, Takht Ravanchi noted.

