Pakistani team leaves for Iran to participate in Asian Volleyball Championship

Pakistani contingent comprising of 13 players and six officials left for Tehran from Islamabad International Airport.

The 20th edition of the championship is scheduled to be held in Tehran on September 13-21.

President of Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF), Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob told IRNA that Pakistani team had a very hard training program before leavening for Iran via Dubai to participate in the event.

He said that Pakistani team before taking part in the event would join a training camp in Tehran to polish its skills.

