Iran's 3rd step of reducing nuclear commitments "of great importance"

Vaezi said that the visit of acting Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Cornel Feruta to Iran was made for two purposes.

First, Feruta's visit regarded‌ Iran's reduction of commitments in the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was an important step, Vaezi said.

He added that the ways that were to re-open in two, three of four years were all opened in the third phase, he said, adding that there were no limitations in some issues, but Iran couldn’t implement them due to other ones. Feruta said in his interviews both in Iran and in the IAEA that Iran's technical progress are very significant.

Second, after death of IAEA's former chief Yukiya Amano, there is talk of a few people for the position. Being one of the few, Feruta is to write a report on Iran to pave the way for his future.

