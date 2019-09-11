Bolton's dreams for Iran boomeranged: Vaezi

Today, Iran's [Islamic] system exists thanks to the Iranian nation's resistance, Mahmoud Vaezi told reporters after the cabinet session this morning.

US President Donald Trump through a twitter message on Tuesday (September 10) asked unexpectedly national security adviser John Bolton to resign.

Commenting on the issue, Vaezi said the era of warmongering in the US extremist administration is over.

The US, too, has arrived at a conclusion that the era of warmongering and threat is over, and "logic" is the only way to interact with the world, Vaezi stressed.

About Bolton, Vaezi said he was a hardliner and a warmonger whose policies on Venezuela, Cuba and Afghanistan brought failure.

Bolton's hostility towards Iran cannot be compared to any others, said Vaezi adding that the world, too, welcomed Bolton's ouster.

About the impacts of ousting Bolton on the world events, Vaezi said it led to easing the oil prices as well.

It seems that Trump's administration aims to change its wrong policies in order to send positive signals to the American people for the 2020 US election, Vaezi said noting that firing of Bolton might happen in line with those policies.

