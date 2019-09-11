Official describes Bolton as enemy of diplomacy

Bolton was enemy of diplomacy and advocate of war and unilateralism, Mahmoud Vaezi wrote in his Instagram page.

This is while, the international community showed the White House that it hates war and is for diplomacy, he added.

Referring to Bolton's isolation, he said now a man who threatened to war and claimed that Iran will collapse within months is watching its bankrupt policies.

Bolton, in Trump administration, was in line with the Zionist regime of Israel one the most impervious enemies of Iranian system and people who spared no efforts for toppling Iranian system, he said.

Vaezi noted that like his predecessors Bolton also went and the Iranian government is still in place.

In addition to US, other countries also welcomed Bolton's ouster, he said adding that the oil market experienced ease due to removal of the danger of war.

Firing Bolton indicated that era of warmongering, radical and interventionist policies and the maximum pressure has come to an end, Vaezi said.

It will bring nothing but defeat for the US administration and people, he reiterated.

US President Donald Trump announced that he had fired his national security advisor, citing strong disagreements over several foreign policy issues, including Iran.

John Bolton, a US foreign policy hawk with close personal and official ties with the terrorist organization Mujahedin e Khalq (MEK/MKO), based in Albania, had long favored a regime change in Iran.

