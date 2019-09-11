Envoy says US needs to lift "Economic Terrorism" prerequisite to negotiations

Speaking to IRNA, Takht Ravanchi developments inside governments is an internal issue and a normal issue for all governments.

The ouster of Bolton is also an internal issue, he said adding that Iran will not take any position with regard to internal affairs of other countries.

Commenting on the effect of ousting Bolton whether or not a setback to the White House hawks and the extremist approach, Iranian diplomat said it is too early to judge.

The fact that Bolton was famous for being a hardliner has been explicitly mentioned by President Trump, Takht Ravanchi noted.

He went on to say that changing in US extremist policy depends on various factors influencing US foreign policy.

In response to a question that US president has recently and especially after G-7 Summit said he was willing to hold talks with Iranian officials, he said Tehran has declared for several times that there will be no room for negotiations unless US lifts cruel sanctions and "Economic Terrorism" against Iran.

US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin has made it clear that maximum pressure policy still continues against Iran, Takht Ravanchi said.

Iran's stance is clear and Americans are aware of the fact that Tehran will never accept maximum pressure, he said.

Describing sanctions against Iran as cruel, Iranian envoy called for lifting the sanctions.

US President Donald Trump announced that he had fired his national security advisor, citing strong disagreements over several foreign policy issues, including Iran.

John Bolton, a US foreign policy hawk with close personal and official ties with the terrorist organization Mujahedin e Khalq (MEK/MKO), based in Albania, had long favored a regime change in Iran.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish