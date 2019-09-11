White House hawks suffer setback by Bolton's ouster

“I don’t think that Botlon being sacked will have an immediate impact on the US so-called maximum pressure against Iran, but, it certainly shows that Trump Administration doesn’t seek another war because Bolton held even more anti-Iran views than Secretary of State Mike Pompeo,” Shireen Hunter, a research professor of International Relations at Georgetown University told IRNA on Tuesday.

She celebrated the event as “good news” because “Botlon was against any kind of compromise with Iran”.

US President Donald Trump announced that he had fired his national security advisor, citing strong disagreements over several foreign policy issues, including Iran.

John Bolton, a US foreign policy hawk with close personal and official ties with the terrorist organization Mujahedin e Khalq (MEK/MKO), based in Albania, had long favored a regime change in Iran.

“Trump and Bolton had many disagreements. Some were personal and the others were caused because Trump sees the world differently. In general, Trump isn’t much of an interventionist,” she added.

Hunter said that she believes that Democrats are the ones who seek intervention in other countries rather than Republicans.

“I think if Hillary Clinton was president now, she would have attacked Iran already,” she said.

Clinton is very close to Israel and can’t resist its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the international relations professor, who regretted that the Islamic Republic of Iran prefers Democrats to Republicans.

Bolton was sacked from the Oval Office several days ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) set for next week in New York. Experts believe the US and Iranian presidents could possibly meet on its sidelines.

“I think such a meeting could be fruitful when there’s a general consensus in Iran about what issues could be discussed. The nuclear issue has a simple solution. But, there are other issues as well,” Hunter said.

The American academic warned against photo-up show between Donald Trump and his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un that brought no tangible result.

She recommended that Iran needs to reach a consensus at home for such a meeting and get a benefit from the negotiations between the two presidents.

“If there is a consensus in Iran, such a meeting could be fruitful, but on the contrary, if Iranian President Hassan Rouhani makes only a statement in his meeting with President Trump and so does Trump, the meeting could have a negative outcome. So, the main decision should be taken in Tehran,” she stressed.

