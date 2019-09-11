Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 11

** IRAN DAILY
- Hezbollah standing by Iran against US, Israel
- Iran fires up advanced centrifuges in latest nuclear step
- US maximum pressure policy defeated by Iran’s resistance strategy: Shamkhani
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Nasrallah: Imam Khamenei is Hussein of this era
- Palestinian fighters down Zionist regime’s drone in Gaza
- Iran thrash Hong Kong at 2022 World Cup
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- PMI declines below 50
- Tehran defends installation of new centrifuges
- US sanctions damaging int'l scientific collaboration
