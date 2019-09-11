Sep 11, 2019, 8:43 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 11

Tehran, Sept 11, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Wednesday:

** IRAN DAILY

- Hezbollah standing by Iran against US, Israel

- Iran fires up advanced centrifuges in latest nuclear step

- US maximum pressure policy defeated by Iran’s resistance strategy: Shamkhani

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Nasrallah: Imam Khamenei is Hussein of this era

- Palestinian fighters down Zionist regime’s drone in Gaza

- Iran thrash Hong Kong at 2022 World Cup

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- PMI declines below 50

- Tehran defends installation of new centrifuges

- US sanctions damaging int'l scientific collaboration

