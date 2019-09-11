Iran will not comment on US internal affairs: FM Spox

“We will not be issuing any statement on US internal affairs," tweeted Iran Foreign Minister spokesman Abbas Mousavi on behalf of Zarif on Tuesday.

Mousavi explained that Zarif’’s comment was made when asked by an unnamed American reporter about Bolton’s sacking.

US President Donald Trump announced that he had fired his national security advisor, citing strong disagreements over several foreign policy issues, including Iran.

John Bolton, a US foreign policy hawk with close personal and official ties with the terrorist organization Mujahedin e Khalq (MEK/MKO), based in Albania, had long favored a regime change in Iran.

Earlier, Hesamuddin Ashena, a senior advisor to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, reacted to Bolton’s ouster, saying Trump’s move means a complete failure of Washington’s so-called maximum pressure.

“Iran’s siege will break,” he predicted in the tweet.

Also, Iran government spokesman Ali Rabiei said that with Bolton gone, Donald Trump can have a better understanding of the realities of Iran.

Iranian Culture Minister Abbas Salehi said Bolton’ being axed from the White House means that worse days are awaiting Iran enemies.

