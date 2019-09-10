Iranian minister says 'worse days await Iran's enemies' after Bolton sacked

“Today wasn’t a good day for the B Team,” tweeted Iran’s Culture and Islamic Guidance Minister Abbas Salehi on Tuesday, in a reference to a team of Iran hawks that include Saudi Prince Bin Salman, United Arab Emirates (UAE) ruler Bin Zayed, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and former national security advisor to US president John Bolton.

The term was coined by Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to refer to the group of hawkish politicians as a whole.

“Bolton was fired from the White House with humiliation and Benjamin Netanyahu went to his bunker frightened and humiliated amid his speech,” added the Iranian minister.

Early on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced that he had fired his national security advisor, citing strong disagreements over several foreign policy issues, including Iran.

Also, Netanyahu was whisked off stage and taken to a shelter as an election rally in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod was interrupted by sirens signalling possible rocket fire from Gaza.

“Even more bitter days are awaiting the enemies of Iran,” warned Salehi on his Twitter.

This is the third reaction from the Iranian government after Bolton’s sacking on Tuesday.

The first was Hesamuddin Ashena, a senior advisor to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who predicted that “Iran’s siege will break” following US President Donald Trump’s decision to axe Bolton.

Later, Iran government’s spokesman Ali Rabiei said the White House’s move will help Trump Administration better understand the realities of Iran.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish