Iran says US can better understand realities following Bolton's ouster

“With the ousting of its biggest proponent of war & economic terrorism, the White House will have fewer obstacles to understanding the realities of Iran,” tweeted Iran government’s spokesman Ali Rabiei on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump announced that he had fired his national security advisor, citing strong disagreements over several foreign policy issues, including Iran.

John Bolton, a US foreign policy hawk with close personal and official ties with the terrorist organization Mujahedin e Khalq (MEK/MKO), based in Albania, had long favored a regime change in Iran.

“Months ago John Bolton had promised that Iran would not be there in 3 months; we are still standing & he is gone,” added Rabiei in a clear reference to Bolton’s attempts to get Trump onboard with his bellicose approaches to wage war against Iran and change its political establishment.

Rabiei’s tweet is the first official reaction from the Iranian government at a time when the country is mourning the martyrdom of Imam Hossein (AS), grandson of Islam’s prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Earlier, Hesamuddin Ashena, a senior advisor to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, reacted to Bolton’s ouster, saying Trump’s move means a complete failure of Washington’s so-called maximum pressure.

“Iran’s siege will break,” he predicted in the tweet.

