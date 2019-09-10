US imposes new sanctions on Iran's IRGC, Palestinian Hamas

The sanctions were applied using new tools from an executive order recently updated by US President Donald Trump, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

The sanctions mean any property the targets may have in the United States would be blocked and the US persons would generally be prohibited from having business dealings with them.

The new sanctions come after US President Donald Trump fired his national security advisor John Bolton for strong disagreements over several foreign policy issues, including Iran.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish