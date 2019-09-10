Iran's Iraq envoy expresses condolences for Karabala stampede deaths

Iran’s Ambassdor to Iraq Iraj Masjedi expressed regret and extended his condolences on the deaths of dozens of pilgrims who were mourning the martyrdom of Imam Hossein in the Iraqi city of Karbala.

A walkway collapsed and set off a mass stampede in the Iraqi city of Karbala as thousands of Shia Muslims marked one of the most solemn holy days of the year.

At least 31 people were killed and about 100 were injured, officials said on Tuesday. At least 10 among the wounded pilgrims were in a critical condition.

No Iranian pilgrims have been killed or injured in the disaster so far, according to Mohammad Taghi Heli Saz, Head of Hajj and Pilgrimage Medical Center of Iran Red Crescent Society.

It was the deadliest stampede in recent history during Ashura commemorations, when hundreds of thousands of people converge on the city, about 80km south of Baghdad, for the occasion every year.



The deadly rush began when part of a walkway collapsed during a procession, causing mass panic among worshippers.

Shia pilgrims converge on Karbala annually to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hossein, Prophet Mohammad's grandson.

He was martyred in the year 680 in where would become Karbala by the forces of the Caliph Yazid.

