Iranian chess players shining in 2019 Khanty-Mansiysk World Cup

Firouzja defeated Armenian rival and Maghsoodlou hit Russia.

Meanwhile, Tabatabaei tied with Egypt and Ehsan Ghaemmaghami was overpowered by Chinese player.

The FIDE World Cup 2019 is underway in Khanty-Mansiysk until October 4.

The competition is a part of the World Championship cycle.

Some 128 players from 47 countries participated in the 7-round elimination tournament, FIDE website reported.

Both finalists of World Cup qualify to the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2020, it added.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish