Iranian boxer beats Iraqi rival in Russia

The event will be underway with the attendance of 365 boxers from 78 countries in Yekaterinburg, Russia until September 21.

Shourian is to stand against Hungarian rival in the next step.

Earlier, Shahin Mousavi in the weight category of 75 kg overpowered Taipei and brought about the first victory for the Iranian squad.

After defeating Taipei, Mousavi was listed among 32 top fighters and will stand against Palestine in the second round.

Weight classes have been adjusted to match those confirmed for the 2020 Olympic boxing tournament.

