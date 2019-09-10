Zarif reveals Netanyahu's anti-US nature

"Did you know, @realdonaldtrump, that Netanyahu was also instrumental in pushing the US into the Afghanistan quagmire?" Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

He added: "The same one that you now cannot get out of?"



"His motto since 1986: Fight to the last American soldier," Zarif reiterated.

Earlier, Iran's top diplomat rejected a claim by Israeli Prime Minister that Tehran had been developing nuclear weapons at a secret site, and said Netanyahu was seeking a pretext for war.

Zarif also went on to post a short video of Netanyahu’s 2002 testimony to the US Congress before Washington invaded Iraq in 2003, in which he wrongly testified that former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein was working on secret nuclear programme.

“Remember his “GUARANTEE” of "positive reverberations" in ’02?,” asked rhetorically the Iranian foreign minister.

“This time, he assuredly won’t be on the sidelines watching,” warned the Iranian top diplomat as Netanyahu tries to ratchet up pressure on Iran before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) next week, when there could be a possible detente in US tensions with Iran.

Netanyahu claimed on Monday that Tehran had been developing nuclear weapons at a secret site in Abadeh in Iran, but had destroyed the facility after learning it had been exposed.

