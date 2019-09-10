Ashura observed across Pakistan with religious reverence

For Muslims, Ashura, the tenth day of Muharram, marks the climax of the remembrance of Muharram, and commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Muhammad (PBUH) at the Battle of Karbala on Muharram 10 in the year 61 AH ( October 10, 680 CE).

Imam Hussein's (AS) uprising in Karbala is regarded as the symbol of resistance against oppressors by Muslims, as the grandson of Islam's Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with a small troop and his relatives stood up against injustice.

Shias account for 20 percent of the Muslim population in Pakistan and the country is home to the second largest Shia population after Iran. However, the Sunni population in Pakistan also observes Ashura with religious spirit.

Mourning processions were taken out in all major cities of Pakistan including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Gilgit, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Skardu.

Ulema highlighted the teachings of Imam Hussain (AS) and various aspects of Karbala tragedy.

Thousands of people, including Sunnis distributed ‘niaz’ (food, milk, soft drinks and water) to participants of the mourning processions.

Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements were made to ensure security of mourning processions and majalis. Police and other law enforcement agencies were deployed to ensure law and order situation.

Extra contingents of paramilitary Rangers, police and police commandos were deployed along the routes of the processions and Imambargahs in different cities. The processions were monitored through command and control centers.

Pillion riding was banned and the mobile phone service remained suspended at the routes of the processions in some cities.

President Arif Alvi in his message said the supreme sacrifice rendered by Imam Hussein (AS) is a triumph of humanity and Islamic principles.

He said Youm-e-Ashur has a significant place in the Islamic history as on this day the grandson of holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) along with his family members and companions embraced martyrdom, thus making the tragic event unforgettable till the day of judgment.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the great battle between the good and evil at Karbala gives a message to the Muslims that they should be ready to offer any sacrifice for the promotion of high values and principles of Islam.

In his message on Youm-e-Ashur, the Prime Minister said this day revives the unprecedented and supreme sacrifices of Imam Hussein (AS).

