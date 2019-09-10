Russia urges halt to detention of Iranian ships to secure Persian Gulf shipping

“According to our assessment, in case others don’t interfere in the Persian Gulf and Iranian ships aren’t seized around the world by violating international rules, the situation in the body of water can be stable and it won’t need any additional efforts,” said Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu in press conference with his French counterpart Florence Parly in Moscow on Monday.

He was referring to the seizure of the Iranian super tanker Adrian Darya by the UK in the international waters off the coasts of Gibraltar in the Mediterranean Sea in July.

The vessel was detained after the UK claimed it was carrying oil for Syria, violating the European Union’s sanctions on the Arab country.

The ship was released several weeks ago by a court in Gibraltar after 45 days of being anchored off the British colony that is disputed by Spain too.

However, Adrian Darya has now sold its oil, defying the last-minute US efforts to stop it from berthing at several European countries.

Iran seized the British tanker Stena Impero in the Persian Gulf in August for violating international maritime rules and regulations.

The ship’s crew has been released and it will be freed soon, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

