Iran's FM Zarif rejects Netanyahu's nuke claim, says he 'crying wolf'

“The possessor of real nukes cries wolf,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet, a reference to Israel’s own presumed nuclear arsenal.

To prove this, Zarif post the first page of Sunday Times, dated 6 October 1996, that reveals Israel’s own build nuclear arsenal.

“He and B_Team just want a war, no matter innocent blood & another $7 TRILLION,” he added, using the term he coined B-Team, in a reference to the Saudi Prince Bin Salman, United Arab Emirates (UAE) ruler Bin Zayed and John Bolton, national security advisor to US President Donald Trump, who are known as hawks, trying to sabotage efforts to de-escalate tensions with Iran.

The US president has confirmed that the country spent 7 trillion dollars for its wars in the Middle East, without a tangible result in its favor.

Zarif also went on to post a short video of Netanyahu’s 2002 testimony to the US Congress before Washington invaded Iraq in 2003, in which he wrongly testified that former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein was working on secret nuclear programme.

“Remember his “GUARANTEE” of "positive reverberations" in ’02?,” asked rhetorically the Iranian foreign minister.

“This time, he assuredly won’t be on the sidelines watching,” warned the Iranian top diplomat as Netanyahu tries to ratchet up pressure on Iran before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) next week, when there could be a possible detente in US tensions with Iran.

Netanyahu claimed on Monday that Tehran had been developing nuclear weapons at a secret site in Abadeh in Iran, but had destroyed the facility after learning it had been exposed.

