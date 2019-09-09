China slams US 'maximum pressure' for tensions with Iran

“China always holds that the US maximum pressure is the root cause of the current tensions surrounding the Iranian nuclear issue,” said China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying on Monday, addressing a press conference in Beijing.

“The US should renounce its wrong approach of unilateral sanctions and maximum pressure,” added the Chinese official.

President Donald Trump Administration pulled the US out of the 2015 multilateral agreement with five other countries about Iran’s nuclear programme and reimposed unilateral economic sanctions on Tehran.

Iran has held the UK, France and German, which are the three European signatories to the nuclear pact, responsible for their inaction towards the US moves.

“In the meantime, other parties to the JCPOA should be committed to full and effective implementation of the deal,” Hua Chunying noted.

In response to the passivity of the three European states, Iran has moved to scale back on some of its voluntary nuclear commitments.

Tehran took the third step of reducing its obligations this week by resuming nuclear Research and Development (R & D).

“We hope relevant sides will meet each other halfway and work for amelioration. China stands ready to work with others to this end,” according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

