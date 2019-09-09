Iraq opposes Israel's planned presence in Persian Gulf

"Baghdad is against Israel’s presence in the Persian Gulf under any excuse or title,” said Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamad A. Alhakim in Egypt on Monday.

“The Israeli presence in the Persian Gulf will be the source of concern in the region,” he added.

According to the Israel-based Y-Net news, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday August 7 that Israel is part of the US-led coalition to “protect the security” of the Persian Gulf.

The US has been trying hard to assemble a so-called “coalition” of several countries to “secure the shipping navigation” in the body of water.

Many countries have rejected taking part in such a coalition.

9218**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish