Slovenia calls for maintaining friendly ties with Iran

Speaking in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Ljubljana Kazem Shafei, Cerar referred to his meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the 73rd meeting of the UNGA in New York and also his meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Slovenia and welcomed promoting the level of consultations.

Expressing support for the future of economic relations between the two countries which will serve to double the value of trade exchanges, he said his ministry will help pave the way for a Slovenian trade delegation to visit Iran soon.

Meanwhile, Shafei expressed satisfaction over Slovenia principled and logical stances in supporting the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX).

He wished for the Europeans to be able to take necessary actions for implementing their commitments which will prepare the grounds for Iran’s returning to its commitments.

Abbas Araqchi earlier in a meeting with his Slovenian counterpart Simona Leskovar in Ljubljana discussed trade and economic cooperation, peace process in the Middle East, Syria's situation, JCPOA and INSTEX.

Meanwhile, Slovenia's Minister of Economic Development and Technology Zdravko Pocivalsek underlined his country's interest in promoting cooperation with Iran to the highest level.

