Moscow sees no alternative to JCPOA: Russian FM

Speaking in a meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and also French Defense Minister Florence Parly, Lavrov said Russia shares the views with France on necessity of saving the JCPOA.

He noted that there is no logical alternative to JCPOA, adding that Moscow and Paris tend to preserve the nuclear deal.

French President Emanuel Macron has recently presented his plan for deescalating tensions between Iran and the US and has even hailed a possibility of a meeting between Iranian and American presidents.

On the other hand, Tehran believes that French president’s efforts is to find a way for Europeans parties to implement their commitments under the JCPOA since it seems that Europeans need US’ permission for implementing their commitments.

Earlier, Director of Russia's Foreign Policy Research Institute Veronika Krasheninnikova described as constructive Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s initiatives during his trip to France on the occasion of G7 Summit and in line with preserving Iran nuclear deal.

Krasheninnikova said Iran is trying to change the current conditions as regard the nuclear deal which is the result of Europeans’ ignorance.

She added that after the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, European parties were expected to take some measure to confront the negative impacts of Washington’s choice.

Elsewhere in her remarks, Krasheninnikova welcomed good interactions between Iran and France to improve JCPOA conditions.

The fact that French President Emmanuel Macron invited Iranian foreign minister at the same time with G7 Summit indicates France interest in solving JCPOA issues and lifting parts of sanctions against Iran, she noted.

