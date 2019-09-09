Official says IAEA still committed to JCPOA

Speaking in a press conference, Feruta referred to credibility and the position of the IAEA, saying the international nuclear watchdog body acts exactly based on its commitments under the JCPOA.

He added that the IAEA is still after maintaining cooperation with Iran.

Elaborating on the allegations about hidden sites in Iran, he said it is not possible to judge about Iran nuclear program based on assumptions.

He noted that offering any comments on the existence of hidden sites in Iran could be taken as indication of accepting assumptions.

The official further said that the IAEA will continue talks with Iranian officials on the issue.

Feruta went on to underline the fact that the IAEA’s role is not to judge but present realities.

Discussing on the claims over hidden sites is beyond the legitimate frameworks of the IAEA, he reiterated.

He said that he is against the evaluations that the IAEA has acted carefully and slowly, saying it has acted exactly and based on the legal framework.

Feruta reiterated that the IAEA should act based on the Board of Governors’ framework.

Elaborating on his recent meeting with Iranian officials, he said he had held serious talks on technical cooperation.

He also urged Tehran to stay fully committed to the JCPOA and described as complete the IAEA report on Iran’s reduction of the JCPOA commitments.

Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi said based on the report IAEA on September 6 verified that 22 IR-4 centrifuges, 1 IR-5 centrifuge, 30 IR-6 centrifuges and 3 IR-6S centrifuges have been installed.

The report added that all centrifuges are ready to be tested by UF-6.

On September 8, Iran informed the IAEA that it will reinstall centrifuges pipes in research and development lines to put in place a 164-chain of IR-4 centrifuges and a 164-chain of IR-2M.

On the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2019, Tehran decided to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA, based on Articles 26 and 36, and set a deadline for Europeans to remedy breaches.

Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani said that the government is moving on the right path by reducing its nuclear commitments, stressing that Tehran cannot be patient while the other parties fail to stick to their commitments.

Meanwhile earlier, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Sunday its safeguards activities are conducted in an impartial, independent and objective manner, and in accordance with standard safeguards practices.

