Muslims across Iran mark ninth day of Imam Hussein mourning

Iranian communities in Azerbaijan and Muscat also held similar mourning ceremonies.

Tasu'a, the eve of the Shia Muslims' Imam Hussein's (AS) martyrdom anniversary, is marked after his brother, Abbas ibn Ali. During the day, committed and pious Muslims all over the world, and particularly in the major Shia countries, like Iran and Iraq, pour to the streets in mourning groups and perform traditional rituals.

Performing Ta'ziyeh (mourning theater) and cooking various kinds of food called (Nazri in Persian culture, or charity food) and distributing it among other people for free, are among the main parts of the ritual.

The ninth and tenth (also known as Ashura) days of Moharram are the climax of a ten-day mourning ritual, which is performed in commemoration of the third Shia Muslim's Imam and his troops in the battle of Karbala.

Imam Hussein's uprising in in the year 61 AH of the Islamic calendar (October 10, 680 AD) in Karbala is regarded as the symbol of resistance against oppressors by Muslims, as the grandson of Islam's Prophet Muhammad with a small troop and his relatives stood up against injustice.

